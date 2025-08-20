Kevin Jonas Surprises Fans with Performance at Jersey Shore Bar

Beach Haven, New Jersey – Kevin Jonas, the eldest member of the Jonas Brothers, surprised fans at a local bar on Saturday night with an unexpected performance. The event took place at Bird and Betty’s where New Jersey rock band Gab Cinque was scheduled to play.

Jonas joined the band on stage, performing the hit song “Burnin’ Up,” much to the delight of the audience. He was accompanied by his hype man and bodyguard, Rob Feggans, adding to the excitement of the evening.

Videos of the surprise performance quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention and enthusiasm from fans. The Gab Cinque Band posted a heartfelt message on their Instagram account, expressing their disbelief and joy. “Sooo this happened last night,” they wrote. “Thank you so much to Kevin for coming out on their night off and doing a surprise performance with us!!!”

Interestingly, the performance was just as much a surprise for the band as it was for the audience. They admitted that they learned “Burnin’ Up” just moments before taking the stage. “We may or may not have learned this song in the green room right before our set,” the band shared on Instagram. “Well worth it.”

This unexpected show followed closely behind the launch of the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour,’ which kicked off recently and will run until November 14 across North America.

As fans continue to share their excitement online, the night stands out as a memorable moment for all who attended.