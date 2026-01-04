Kevin Love Finds New Life with Utah Jazz After Miami Trade

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — After 17 seasons in the NBA, Kevin Love faced a turning point when the Miami Heat traded him to the Utah Jazz. This transition came after a challenging personal year, where he supported his father, Stan, through an illness. The trade, part of a larger deal involving John Collins and Norman Powell, pushed Love to reevaluate his career and family situation.

“I was just kind of weighing all my options due to having my two young daughters at home,” Love said at the start of the season. “I’ve got a 2-year-old who’s going to preschool in Miami, and then an eight-month-old, and it was picking up and moving them within the course of a couple months.”

The Jazz organization respected Love’s dilemma, allowing him time to consider his options. Austin Ainge, the Jazz president of basketball operations, noted, “Kevin had a really hard year personally. We wanted to be welcoming and provide him a place to come and play.” Love ultimately decided to join the Jazz and has become a vital part of the team’s makeup.

As 2026 begins, Love, once a benchwarmer, has increased his contributions to the team. He recorded 20 points in a December 12 game against the Memphis Grizzlies and followed that up with a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds against the Orlando Magic on December 20.

Head coach Will Hardy explained that Love’s experience has been beneficial, particularly in lineups where shooting is at a premium. “He’s an elite rebounder, and his savvy in his 18th year has helped him connect with teammates,” Hardy said.

Off the court, Love has emerged as a mentor for younger players, emphasizing the importance of communication. “Nobody talked when I first got here. Get these guys to sing, because they just won’t even talk to each other,” Love said. He notes improved communication on the team since his arrival, calling it a positive sign of growth.

His influence on rookie Ace Bailey has also been profound. Bailey described how Love taught him vital skills, such as the importance of footwork. “Drawing fouls, giving you a better option, and it also gives you an escape,” Bailey noted on his learning experience.

Meanwhile, Love acknowledges his role in enhancing team dynamics, saying, “In timeouts, halftime, post-game, going over film, we just continue to have better communication. If we have a good foundation there, everything’s just going to grow.”

Teammate Keyonte George has also benefitted from Love’s guidance. “I want to be the vet that I never really had early in my career,” Love said, showing his commitment to helping younger players grow.

Coach Hardy’s team motto, “Show Love,” perfectly encapsulates Love’s integration into the squad. His presence has been vital for both on and off the court as the Jazz strive to create a cohesive and competitive unit this season.