Kevin Love Returns to Utah Jazz Lineup Against Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kevin Love is set to return to the Utah Jazz lineup for their matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday, as he has been removed from the injury report. Love missed the previous game as part of a planned rest during a back-to-back schedule.

The 36-year-old forward has been an important part of the Jazz rotation this season, averaging 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in just over 14 minutes per game.

Coach Will Hardy confirmed that Love would be available for Friday’s game, stating, “He’s ready to go and we’re excited to have him back.” This comes as the Jazz looks to improve their performance, currently reeling from a tough stretch of games.

In addition to Love’s return, the injury report for the Jazz shows a few key players affected. Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable due to a right rib contusion. Other players, including Elijah Harkless and Walker Kessler, remain out due to respective G League assignments and recovery from injuries.

As the Jazz prepare to face the Knicks, Love’s role could expand, especially if Nurkic is unable to play. The game adds further significance with the Jazz’s recent struggles, aiming to get back on track against a challenging Knicks team. This matchup is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. EST.