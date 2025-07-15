Kevin Owens Set for Surgery Amid WWE Hiatus

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE superstar Kevin Owens is expected to undergo neck surgery soon, according to a report by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The procedure is tentatively scheduled for mid-July, pending any unforeseen complications.

Owens, who has been sidelined for several months due to the injury, last competed in the ring during the Elimination Chamber event on March 1, 2025, where he faced off against Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

His injury also forced him to withdraw from a highly anticipated match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Following his last appearance, Owens shared that he had been dealing with substantial neck issues for about four months and had been advised to undergo surgery.

If all goes according to plan, Owens could be out for anywhere from nine months to over a year, with SummerSlam 2026 being the earliest potential return date. This timeline remains optimistic and will depend on the success of his surgery and recovery process.

As fans await updates on his status, Owens’ absence from WWE programming continues to be felt. The wrestling community remains hopeful for his swift recovery and return to the ring.