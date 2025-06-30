Kevin Rudd Faces Criticism from US Pollster Amid Trump Tensions

Canberra, Australia – Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is facing renewed scrutiny following comments from a prominent US pollster regarding his relationship with President Donald Trump. Brent Buchanan, speaking on Sky News, stated that Trump does not favor Rudd’s current role as ambassador to the United States.

Buchanan emphasized, “I think he doesn’t like the current ambassador, and that’s one of the biggest issues.” He suggested that if Australia wants to improve relations, it needs to appoint someone Trump likes to represent them. Rudd is recognized for his expertise on China, which still resonates with US Congressional leaders, but the need for an effective ‘deal maker’ in dealings with Trump was highlighted.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hinted at a potential meeting with Trump at the upcoming Quad leaders meeting, which includes Japan and India. He affirmed his willingness to meet, expressing, “I’d be prepared, of course, to meet with President Trump when a suitable time can be organised.” The timing of the Quad meeting is still being finalized.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to travel to Washington this week for discussions with her counterparts from the Quad nations, focusing on maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Amid this backdrop, Rudd’s past as ambassador may be overshadowed by the need for stronger ties and personal rapport with Trump, as suggested by Buchanan. The changing political landscape continues to evolve as Australia navigates its diplomatic relationships.