Kevin Spacey Calls for Release of Epstein Files Amid Ongoing Controversy

NEW YORK, NY — Actor Kevin Spacey is urging the release of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking. In a post on X, Spacey declared, “Release the Epstein files. All of them. For those of us with nothing to fear, the truth can’t come soon enough.”

Spacey, 65, flew on Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” alongside former President Bill Clinton in 2002 during a humanitarian trip to Africa. He has stated that he did not know Epstein personally, despite appearing in Epstein’s contact list.

In 2002, Spacey was photographed with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, during a private tour at Buckingham Palace. Critics have pointed out the timing of Spacey’s statement follows calls from Republican lawmakers for the Epstein files to be disclosed, leading some to label his call as performative. A top response to his post read, “You know they aren’t going to come out, so now you pretend you want them. Nice try.”

The Epstein affair continues to loom over politicians, including former President Donald Trump, who faces scrutiny from supporters after a leaked memo implied that many powerful individuals were implicated in Epstein’s activities. Trump has attempted to distance himself from the situation, but it has caused tension among his base.

Spacey has his own history of legal troubles following accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple men starting in 2017. One accuser recounted unwanted advances from Spacey when he was just 14 years old. Following the allegations, Spacey came out as gay, which was perceived by some as an attempt to divert attention.

After being dropped from Netflix’s “House of Cards,” Spacey faced multiple legal actions, but he was cleared in New York in 2022 and in London in 2023, with a case still pending in the UK. He continues to deny any wrongdoing as discussions around Epstein and his associates remain heated.