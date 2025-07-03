Kevin Techau Suspends Campaign for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Kevin Techau, an Air Force veteran and former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, has suspended his campaign for Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Techau, a Democrat, announced his decision on Monday, citing inadequate fundraising as a primary reason.

“It is regrettable that too much of our politics is about money,” Techau said in his statement. He expressed hope that with greater civic engagement, democracy will prevail over dollars. He told supporters that campaigns require resources to compete, and his fundraising has not met the necessary threshold.

Techau was challenging Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who has not yet declared her reelection plans but has ruled out a run for governor. His departure leaves the Second Congressional District without any declared Democratic candidates. The district encompasses Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, and Waterloo.

This marks the second withdrawal of a Democratic candidate in recent weeks, as Ryan Melton also suspended his campaign for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District due to personal circumstances.

Techau launched his campaign in April, believing that Iowa’s Second Congressional District deserves better leadership. Despite his conviction, he acknowledged the financial realities that most campaigns face.

“As such, I am announcing effective today that I am suspending my campaign for Congress,” Techau said, emphasizing the challenges of running without adequate resources.

Techau’s campaign did not return requests for comment regarding their latest fundraising figures. Candidates must report fundraising numbers by July 15 for the quarter ending June 30.

Before entering politics, Techau served as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force and spent almost 20 years in the Iowa National Guard, retiring as a colonel. He also oversaw state law enforcement as Iowa commissioner of public safety under former Governor Tom Vilsack.

In his statement, Techau said he will continue supporting efforts to defeat Hinson and elect Democrats who advocate for working families and defend democracy. “I’m proud of the campaign we built, but in this political environment, the responsible choice is to step aside,” he concluded.

Linn County Democrats Chair Bret Nilles expressed surprise at Techau’s decision, noting that other candidates may still emerge as the election cycle progresses. He believes there are numerous qualified individuals considering a run for the seat.

The decision leaves the Democratic Party facing challenges as it seeks to contest a district that has leaned Republican in recent elections. Hinson was first elected in 2020 and has raised significant funds in prior campaigns, making it difficult for challengers.