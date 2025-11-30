Kevon Looney Returns to Face Warriors After New Orleans Move

San Francisco, CA — Kevon Looney returns to the Chase Center Saturday, rekindling memories of his decade-long career with the Golden State Warriors. He was part of three championship teams during his ten seasons. On June 29, 2025, Looney signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, ending his tenure with the Warriors after being viewed as a reliable piece in the team’s puzzle.

Looney has stated that during his time with the Warriors, he often felt invisible. “You can feel invisible sometimes,” he told The Athletic in July. Despite playing an essential role, he often felt the need to prove his worth repeatedly. His departure came quietly, prompting feelings of being forgotten by the team he had given so much to over the years.

Before leaving, Looney expressed concerns about his diminishing role, particularly during the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies. “Y’all don’t trust me. I thought y’all would trust me,” he said regarding his feelings about the team’s management. His next chapter began in New Orleans, where the Pelicans hoped to leverage his championship experience to foster a winning culture.

As the Pelicans prepare to face his former team on Saturday, Looney’s experience with Golden State remains fresh. Local fans remember his tenacity, especially in the playoffs. Looney is committed to proving he still has a valuable role in the league, saying, “I know what winning looks like.”

However, 2025 has been a challenging year for Looney; he has only played in nine of the Pelicans’ 19 games thus far. His recent statistics reflect a struggle to find his rhythm, as New Orleans gradually fell to the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a record of 3-16.

Amid this struggle, Looney remains focused on professionalism and contributing in any way he can. His journey illustrates a broader theme in the NBA: the continuous fight for recognition and the balance between the stars and supportive roles within a team. His return to Golden State will likely be an emotional highlight, reminding him of his contributions to the Warriors’ dynastic success.

Looney’s connection with the Warriors will always resonate with Bay Area fans. Despite leaving, he expressed reverence for the franchise, stating, “I’ll always love the Warriors. That’s family forever.” As he steps onto the court against them, fans will surely welcome him back as a cherished member of their basketball community.