Key Epstein Prosecutor May Still Be Called to Testify, Says Congresswoman

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida congresswoman said a key figure in the Jeffrey Epstein prosecution could still be called to testify before Congress.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who represents St. Petersburg, asserted that former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta remains “on the table” for testimony despite his absence from the panel’s current witness list.

“This does not take Alex Acosta off the table,” Luna said in an email statement to The Palm Beach Post. “At any time, he can be called to testify.”

The congressional committee includes two other Floridians: Republican Byron Donalds of Naples and Democrat Maxwell Frost of Orlando. Despite inquiries from The Post, neither responded.

Acosta was the U.S. attorney in South Florida when he approved a controversial plea deal for Epstein in 2008, allowing the financier to plead guilty to two prostitution-related felonies. He served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence, despite multiple victims identified by investigations.

Police Chief Michael Reiter raised concerns about the handling of Epstein’s case and brought in the FBI in 2006. Prosecutors had initially drafted a 60-count indictment against Epstein but ultimately accepted the plea deal that critics have since condemned as overly lenient.

Victims have argued that had Acosta and local prosecutors pursued the case more vigorously, Epstein could have faced decades in prison instead of returning to harm more minors until his arrest in 2019 for sex trafficking. Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell, according to authorities.

Acosta later served as dean of the law school at Florida International University and as Labor Secretary under President Donald Trump, resigning amid criticism over his handling of the Epstein case.

Notably, Acosta is not included in the subpoena list with six former U.S. attorneys general and former FBI directors. His former boss, Alberto Gonzales, is called to testify even though he is not mentioned in the Justice Department’s report on the Epstein investigation.

In September, Gonzales criticized Trump, calling him a “serious threat to the rule of law” in a public opinion piece. Luna has called for transparency concerning Epstein and previously proposed placing Trump on Mount Rushmore.

At a Turning Point USA gathering, Luna claimed her task force investigated significant historical crimes, stressing the need for transparency regarding Epstein’s case. “If you’re given a position of power or a platform, and you don’t speak out against injustices, you’re just as complicit as the injustice that occurred,” she stated.

Luna expressed uncertainty as to why Acosta was not among those nominated for subpoenas by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania. Her push for Acosta’s testimony continues as the investigation into Epstein’s dealings unfolds.