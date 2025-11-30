Key Injury Updates Ahead of Week 13 Fantasy Football

Landover, Maryland — Week 13 of fantasy football is here, with many players facing significant injuries, impacting lineups across leagues. As crucial matchups approach, updates on key players are essential to maximize fantasy performance.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will miss another week due to an elbow injury. Marcus Mariota will start in his place on Sunday Night Football. If Daniels returns healthy, he could boost the performance of other Commanders’ offensive assets.

In Indianapolis, quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to play despite dealing with a fractured lower leg, bringing relief to the Colts’ pass-catchers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has a sprained AC joint but is likely to start, posing a re-injury risk that could affect his game.

Meanwhile, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocols and will start this week. His return may not significantly enhance the Giants’ offensive output but is a welcomed update for his team.

In injury news, Bucky Irving of the Buccaneers is ready to return after being sidelined since Week 4 due to shoulder and toe injuries. However, experts predict he will be eased back into action, affecting the workload of fellow running backs like Rachaad White and Sean Tucker moving forward.

Wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals is listed as questionable for Week 13 and could be a last-minute decision for his team. A return could significantly benefit fellow receiver Michael Wilson.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is out this week with a sprained MCL, impacting the Saints’ backfield. Rookie Devin Neal will step in as the likely starter, with Taysom Hill possibly seeing additional touches.

As injuries continue to shape fantasy lineups, managers must stay updated to make informed decisions for their teams.