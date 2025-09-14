Key Largo Man Sentenced for Arson at Pilot House Restaurant

Key Largo, Florida — Terry Wayne Moore Jr. has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for setting multiple fires at the Pilot House restaurant. Moore, who pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree arson and burglary of a structure, was found guilty by Circuit Judge James Morgan.

On March 5, 2024, Moore broke into the restaurant after hours and ignited fires inside and outside the building. Investigators discovered shattered glass doors and evidence of accelerants spread throughout the dining area, as well as tampered gas lines. Fortunately, the flames extinguished on their own, resulting in only minor damage.

Prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing Moore carrying containers of accelerants into the restaurant and tampering with the gas lines. Both his wife and the restaurant’s manager identified him from the video. Moore also made incriminating statements to detectives, leading to his arrest.

State Attorney Dennis Ward highlighted the seriousness of Moore’s actions, stating, “This was a dangerous act of retaliation that could have ended in tragedy.” Moore, who was fired from the Pilot House in December 2023, acted out of retaliation after receiving eviction papers two days before the arson.

In addition to prison time, Moore must pay restitution for damages, complete 300 hours of community service, and undergo random drug testing. A no-contact order was also issued, preventing him from approaching the restaurant property. Assistant State Attorney Trey Evans prosecuted the case.