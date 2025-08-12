Sports
Key Match for Atlético Nacional Coach Ahead of Libertadores Clash
MEDELLÍN, Colombia — Atlético Nacional will face Brazilian giants Sao Paulo in a crucial Copa Libertadores match on Tuesday, August 12, at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. The outcome could determine the future of head coach Javier Gandolfi, who is under pressure to deliver results.
Speculation about Gandolfi’s position has surged, despite club denials. President Sebastián Arango acknowledged that all members of the team are subject to ongoing evaluation, adding to the tension surrounding this knockout stage match. “We have not confirmed that this match is pivotal for the coach’s future, but all possibilities are open,” said Arango.
For this critical game, Gandolfi has selected a squad of 22 players, including key figures such as goalkeeper David Ospina and forward Alfredo Morelos. However, the coach will have to cope without several injured players, including Andy Batioja, Juan José Rosa, and Dairon Asprilla.
The full squad for the encounter features defenders William Tesillo, César Haydar, and Juan José Arias, along with midfielders Matheus Uribe and Edwin Cardona. The match is expected to draw a passionate crowd, as the Estadio Atanasio Girardot has been a fortress for Nacional throughout the tournament.
The kickoff is set for 7:30 PM local time. Fans from Medellín will eagerly await to see if their team can secure a crucial win and preserve their coach’s tenure.
