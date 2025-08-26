Sports
Key Matchups Set for Round One of 2025 US Open
QUEENS, New York — The 2025 US Open kicks off with an exciting lineup of first-round matches starting Sunday, August 24, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Two-time singles champion, the 45-year-old legend, will face Czech player in her opening match as she competes in a record-extending 25th US Open. After a disappointing exit in the Mixed Doubles Championship alongside Reilly Opelka, she hopes to upset the No. 11 seed.
Meanwhile, 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, seeded third, will begin her title defense against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović. The second seed, Wimbledon champion, will meet Emiliana Arango in another highlighted women’s match.
In men’s singles, defending champion and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Czech competitor Vit Kopriva, while his Spanish rival, No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev, squares off against American player Opelka.
One of the most anticipated matches features 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic against rising star Learner Tien. Tien aims to make a mark after achieving four top-10 wins this season.
In other notable matchups, 2014 US Open champion will play Alexander Bublik, who is making waves in 2025 with three ATP titles. Olympic bronze medalist will meet Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.
Defending women’s singles champion Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign against Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova, ranked No. 109. The notable young talent Victoria Mboko from Canada will also play in her main draw debut against Olympic gold medalist and former Wimbledon champion.
First-round matches are scheduled to continue through August 26 with extensive coverage available on ESPN platforms, including primetime matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
