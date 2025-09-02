Key NFL Injuries to Watch as Season Begins

New York, NY — As the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off, players’ readiness for Week 1 hangs in the balance due to various injuries. High-profile names are among those with uncertain statuses, creating intrigue and concern for fans and fantasy managers alike.

Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, suffered a foot injury during practice but recently returned to training. Despite some worry, it seems he will be ready for the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, Joe Mixon, running back for the Houston Texans, is facing an ankle injury that could sideline him for the first part of the season. Reports indicate that he will be reevaluated after four weeks, leaving his future uncertain. General Manager Nick Caserio mentioned, “We’ll see, we’ll take it one day at a time.”

In Los Angeles, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh expressed optimism about Najee Harris’ availability for Week 1 despite his eye injury. He should practice this week, but a final decision will depend on his progress.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier suggested that De'Von Achane, currently dealing with a calf injury, will likely play against the Indianapolis Colts this week. Conversely, Tyjae Spears has been placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, ruling him out for at least four games.

Other notable injuries include Green Bay Packers’ MarShawn Lloyd, who is also on IR with a hamstring injury. He will miss at least four games, and Jalen Coker is out for a minimum of four games due to a quad injury.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk was placed on the PUP list, with head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting his return around Week 6. Similarly, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin is not expected to play until Week 5 while recovering from an ankle injury.

In Chicago, Darnell Mooney has returned to practice after a shoulder injury, but his availability for Week 1 still remains unclear. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is hopeful that Khalil Shakir will be ready to go after an ankle injury.

As the kickoff approaches, health updates on injured players become crucial for fans and fantasy enthusiasts. Keeping track of these developments will be essential as teams finalize their rosters and preparations for the new season.