KeyBank Funds $750,000 for Home Repairs in Buffalo’s East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 19, 2025 /CSRwire/ – KeyBank has announced a $750,000 investment to aid homeownership efforts through the ‘Key to Healthy Homes Initiative’ (KHHI). This funding will provide essential home repair grants to low-income residents in Buffalo’s East Side who earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income.

Michael McMahon, KeyBank Buffalo Market President, emphasized the importance of affordable and sustainable homeownership. ‘Efforts that make homeownership more affordable and sustainable strengthen our neighborhoods and help them grow and thrive,’ he said. ‘The Key to Healthy Homes Initiative will have a transformative effect on families and communities across Buffalo and Western New York.’

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, Inc., which manages the KHHI program, aims to expand affordable housing options in the region. The nonprofit serves over 15,000 low-income households and provides about $30 million in rental assistance payments to property owners each year. This new grant will bolster Belmont’s initiatives by offering more resources for home repairs.

‘KeyBank has been a long-standing partner to our team at Belmont Housing, and this funding will be critical to rehabilitating our housing stock and improving living conditions for families,’ said Brad Packard, Incoming President for Belmont Housing Resources for WNY, Inc.

Chiwuike Owunwanne, KeyBank Buffalo Corporate Responsibility Officer, highlighted the broad impact of the program. ‘This program’s impact will be far-reaching in that it will support the stabilization of neighborhoods through improved housing stock, helping homeowners build intergenerational wealth,’ he stated.

Masten District Common Council Woman Zeneta Everhart also praised the initiative. ‘When people are struggling just to pay bills, home repair projects are often out of reach. I applaud the KeyBank Foundation for stepping up to help local families protect their health and improve their homes,’ she said.

KeyBank’s efforts in Western New York have included more than $1.5 billion in investments since 2017, focusing on affordable housing, community development, and lending for low-to-moderate income individuals. Homeowners interested in applying for the KHHI program can contact Belmont’s Senior Housing Rehab Program Manager Eric Schiffman at (716) 884-7791.