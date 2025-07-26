Sports
Keylor Navas Joins Pumas: A Major Move in Mexican Football
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México — Keylor Navas, the renowned Costa Rican goalkeeper, has officially joined Pumas UNAM, marking a significant moment in the history of Mexican football. Navas, 38, comes to Pumas from Newell's Old Boys in Argentina and was signed after fulfilling an agreement that had been in discussion for weeks.
In a press conference, Navas expressed his excitement for this new chapter in his career, crediting two key figures for his decision: Miguel Herrera, Pumas’ head coach, and his former teammate Sergio Ramos. “I spoke with Miguel, who knows the league and club well. He assured me I would arrive at a great club with the desire to work,” Navas said.
During his time in Europe, Navas made history with Real Madrid, winning three UEFA Champions League titles and becoming a celebrated figure in CONCACAF. His experience adds immense value to the Pumas as they prepare for the upcoming Liga MX season.
Pumas will compete in several tournaments this year, including the Leagues Cup, Apertura and Clausura of Liga MX, and the Concachampions, providing ample opportunities for Navas to showcase his skills. He hopes to help his new team win titles, stating, “My goal is to hopefully win titles. We will work hard to adapt to the club and our teammates.”
Navas’s relationship with Herrera played a crucial role in his relocation. The coach assured him he would be treated as a star and highlighted the benefits of training in Mexico City ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
On the field, Pumas aims to improve and solidify its roster, especially after a challenging start to the season with two losses. Navas arrives with high expectations, and fans are optimistic about the impact he will have.
Pumas is set to hold a presentation for Navas, aiming to introduce him to the media and fans shortly. There is hope that he will make his debut against Querétaro on Friday.
