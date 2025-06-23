Keylor Navas Praises Guillermo Ochoa Before Gold Cup Match

San José, Costa Rica — Keylor Navas, the captain of the Costa Rican national soccer team, spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Gold Cup match against Mexico. Navas praised Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who is set to play in his sixth World Cup.

Navas highlighted Ochoa’s impressive career, stating, “Memo is a goalkeeper with an incredible track record. He has a tremendous hunger to continue fighting and deserves respect as a player. He has always given his best for his country, especially in World Cups.”

The Costa Rican goalkeeper expressed surprise at how Ochoa has often been criticized, saying, “Instead of attacking him, people should show more respect. We should see how many goalkeepers like Memo will emerge in the future. He is an example for young goalkeepers who aspire to have careers like his.”

Navas, 38, also reflected on the important role of a goalkeeper in the game. “The position is crucial. We all go out with the mindset of preventing goals. When we succeed, we feel happy. But one player alone can’t do everything. Being at 100 percent is essential for the team to win,” he concluded.

The match between Costa Rica and Mexico is scheduled for Sunday at 8 PM local time. Ochoa, who will turn 40 next month, currently plays for AVS Futebol in Portugal. Navas plays for Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.