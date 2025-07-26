Keylor Navas Set to Debut with Pumas Against Querétaro

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México — Keylor Navas is officially registered with Pumas and poised to make his debut in Liga MX this Friday against Querétaro at the Estadio Corregidora.

Navas, a legendary Costa Rican goalkeeper, was presented as the new star player for Pumas on Thursday. His registration comes after the team registered eight players not formed in Mexico and released Leo Suárez.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and happy to represent this club,” Navas said. “We want to be in a place that gives us peace, and we feel that here.”

At 38 years old, Navas joins Pumas after stints with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, where he won multiple Champions League titles. He will wear the number one jersey, previously held by Alex Padilla.

This Friday’s match marks an important moment for both Navas and Pumas, who are looking to reverse their fortunes after two consecutive losses in the tournament. Pumas currently sits at the bottom of the Liga MX table and hopes Navas’ experience can turn things around.

Pumas head coach Efraín Juárez is expected to stick with previous starters in defense: Pablo Bennevendo, Nathan Silva, Rubén Duarte, and Álvaro Angulo. The midfield will include José Luis Caicedo and Santiago Trigos, with Guillermo Martínez leading in attack.

The match against Querétaro is scheduled for 7:00 PM local time on July 25, 2025. Navas’ presence has already garnered attention, and he looks to help Pumas secure their first points of the season.