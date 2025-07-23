KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KFC is rolling out a new menu and promotional campaign called the “Kentucky Fried Comeback” to attract customers during a challenging market landscape. This initiative includes the introduction of fried pickles as a new side and a limited-time offer of free buckets of chicken for customers who meet certain spending criteria.

The promotion allows KFC Rewards program members to receive a free bucket of eight pieces of chicken or tenders when they spend at least $15 through the KFC app or website. This offer is aimed at encouraging more customers to dine with KFC amidst rising competition from other fast-food chicken brands.

“They’re trying to win back the American customer by offering an incentive to get them back in the store,” said Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, in an interview. He noted that KFC has seen a decline in same-store sales, which fell 1 percent over the past year.

KFC is also bringing back its $7 Fill Ups meal deals and emphasizes the quality and taste improvements in their menu offerings. The fried pickles are served with either KFC’s Comeback Sauce or ranch dressing, aimed at enhancing customer dining experiences.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President of KFC U.S., expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, “I’m fired up to launch a bold Kentucky Fried Comeback and remind America exactly who we are.” She mentioned the importance of inviting customers to share their feedback on the products.

Analysts highlight that KFC’s strategy addresses growing price sensitivity among consumers, as fast-food prices have risen significantly in recent years. For some families, particularly in states like Kentucky and Mississippi, fast food is becoming a luxury.

According to WalletHub data, Kentucky residents spend nearly 0.5 percent of their monthly income on fast food meals. Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, comments that the comeback strategy is a smart response to this economic environment.

In addition to the new menu items, KFC plans to modernize restaurant technology and attract a younger audience with innovative offerings. The limited-time promotional deal and fried pickles will be available while supplies last.