Business
KFC’s Potato Wedges and Hot Wings Return for Limited Time
Louisville, KY — KFC is bringing back its popular Potato Wedges and Hot & Spicy Wings starting August 18, 2025.
Fans of Kentucky Fried Chicken have long awaited the return of Potato Wedges, which were removed from the menu in 2020. Since then, over 8,100 signatures have been collected on a petition for their comeback.
The Potato Wedges, known for being crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, will be available nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. They make a great side dish and are perfect for dipping in KFC’s signature gravy.
In addition to the returning wedges, KFC is also reintroducing its Hot & Spicy Wings, which have been off menus for nearly two years. These wings feature a spicy marinade and a double hand-breading technique, providing a delicious crunch.
Combination meals featuring both the Potato Wedges and Hot & Spicy Wings will be available, allowing fans to enjoy both offerings in one order. Pricing may vary by location.
KFC’s decision to bring back these favorites is seen as a response to customer demand and aims to delight its loyal fan base.
