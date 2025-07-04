Khachanov and Borges Clash in Wimbledon Third Round Showdown

WIMBLEDON, England — The third round of Wimbledon 2025 kicks off with an anticipated match between 17th seed Karen Khachanov and Portuguese player Nuno Borges on No. 3 court. This will be their second meeting, with Khachanov prevailing in their only previous encounter at the 2022 Roland Garros.

Borges has reached his best stage yet at a Grand Slam, looking to advance to the fourth round for the first time in his career. With a victory today, he can match his best-ever result at a major tournament. In contrast, Khachanov aims to surpass his quarterfinal finish from 2021, coming into this tournament with a 4-2 grass-court record this year.

Khachanov secured a straightforward victory over Mackenzie McDonald in the first round but faced a tougher challenge in the second round, battling Shintaro Mochizuki to a five-set win. Despite accumulating around 50 unforced errors in that match, Khachanov won critical points, showcasing his determination to perform better today.

On the other hand, Nuno Borges entered Wimbledon following solid performances in three tournaments, concluding with a 3-3 record. He has had a strong showing at the All England Club, defeating 16th seed Francisco Cerundolo and Billy Harris in earlier rounds.

Although Borges’ playing style, focused on baseline exchanges, may play into Khachanov’s favor, the Russian must address his consistency issues to maintain his edge. Predictions suggest Khachanov is favored to win in four sets, with betting odds reflecting his strong standing going into the match.