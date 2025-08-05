Sports
Khachanov Outlasts Ruud to Reach Canadian Open Quarter-finals
Toronto, Canada – Karen Khachanov advanced to his 10th ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final after defeating Casper Ruud at the Canadian Open on Sunday. The Russian player won the match 6-4, 7-5, showcasing resilience after losing a lead in the second set.
Khachanov, 29, stumbled as he found himself trailing 4-5 in the second set. However, he regained his composure to secure the victory. This win marks a significant achievement for Khachanov, who has previously reached several Grand Slam quarter-finals and won his first ATP Masters 1000 title at the 2018 Paris Masters.
With his victory over Ruud, Khachanov ended an 11-match losing streak against ATP top 20 players, a dry spell that dated back to November 2023. Although currently ranked 16 in the world, Khachanov had struggled to claim wins against top-ranked opponents for nearly a year.
Khachanov’s last victory against a top 20 player was over Grigor Dimitrov at the quarter-finals of the 2024 Paris Masters. In that event, he reached the semi-finals before losing to Ugo Humbert.
Following the win in Canada, Khachanov aims for his second ATP Masters 1000 title. He is set to face American rising star Michelsen in the next round. If successful, he could potentially face the defending Canadian Open champion in the semi-finals, who won his match against Holger Rune.
On the court, Khachanov was especially strong on his first serve against Ruud. Although he only landed 56% of his first serves, he lost just one point throughout the match, yielding a remarkable 97% win rate on his first serve. After the match, he acknowledged the rare accomplishment, stating, “That’s true. I think to be honest with you, maybe first time it happened in my career, that I lost only one point on the first serves.”
Recent Posts
- Dominik Mysterio Gears Up for SummerSlam Title Defense
- Raquel Rodriguez Adapts Style Following Criticism from Kevin Nash
- Congressman Flood Hosts Town Hall at University of Nebraska-Lincoln
- Khachanov Outlasts Ruud to Reach Canadian Open Quarter-finals
- Belize Unveils NDC 3.0 to Strengthen Climate Action Efforts
- Bryce Harper’s Odd Handshake Becomes Viral Sensation During Game
- Naomi Retains Title in Thrilling SummerSlam Triple Threat Match
- Aída Cuevas’ Daughter Cancels Wedding to Coach Boris Stern
- Kentucky Distilleries Face Bankruptcy Amid Economic Struggles
- Phillies Edge Tigers with Sánchez’s Eight Innings of Dominance
- Michigan Football Faces Challenges in Secondary and Special Teams
- Yankees Eyeing Star Infielder Luis Arráez This Offseason
- Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025
- Trump Deploys Nuclear Submarines Amid Medvedev’s Provocative Statements
- Red Sox Prospect Jhostynxon Garcia Named Player of the Week
- Roman Reigns and LA Knight Spotted Backstage at Monday Night RAW
- Exciting MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Player Movements
- Brewers Trade Cortes to Padres, Acquire Lockridge at Deadline
- Brian Kelly Praises Transfer Player Ahead of LSU’s Season Opener
- Blue Jays Seek Victory Against Struggling Rockies in Monday Clash