Khalbali Records: A Web Series Without a Resonating Tune

The recently released web series ‘Khalbali Records’ attempts to unravel the intricate web of politics within the music industry. This series, streaming on Jio Cinema, dives into the lesser-known stories of competition and controversy among music companies. Presented in an eight-episode format featuring around 20 songs, it offers Amit Trivedi the chance to explore a new musical dimension post his critically acclaimed ‘Jubilee’.

The series storyline sketches a fictional music company embroiled in power struggles. While inspired by real events, it resonates specifically with those well-versed in the music scenes of Mumbai and Chandigarh. Unfortunately, the narrative falls short in delivering a compelling tale, as it largely recycles known narratives without integrating fresh perspectives or intrigue.

A significant shortcoming of ‘Khalbali Records’ lies in its cast. Despite the presence of seasoned actor Ram Kapoor, the cast as a whole lacks the experimental and robust performances needed to elevate the series. The plot follows predictable lines, and established characters limit the potential for unexpected developments or depth. However, Skand Thakur’s portrayal of a rebellious son striving for authenticity provides a slight glimmer of hope amidst a lackluster performance lineup.

The production designer, Priyanka Grover, stands out as one of the series’ strengths. Her meticulous design efforts create a visually appealing template that competes strongly against recent web series. While other technical aspects, such as cinematography, demand further refinement, Grover’s work sets a commendable standard.

Despite its classification as a musical series, ‘Khalbali Records’ falls short musically. Although Amit Trivedi’s association invokes interest, the series’ soundtrack dominated by Punjabi tunes fails to leave a lasting impact. The series’ creators, Viacom 18, faced challenges in selling it to other platforms, ultimately releasing it on Jio Cinema—its weakest link arguably being the music itself.