Khalil Barnes Joins Georgia Bulldogs from Clemson

ATHENS, Georgia — Former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes has officially announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. This decision comes after a visit to Georgia on Jan. 3, following another visit to Ole Miss on Jan. 4 and 5. With no more games left for the Bulldogs this season, Kirby Smart and his coaching staff are focused on bolstering their roster through the transfer portal.

Barnes, who hails from North Oconee High School, registered 40 tackles and had seven career interceptions during his time with the Tigers. He was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked 399th in the country and the 21st-best athlete nationally, according to composite rankings.

His transfer is a critical move for the Bulldogs, especially with Jaden Harris having entered the portal and starting safety JaCorey Thomas out of eligibility. Georgia has been actively pursuing depth at the safety position after acquiring multiple transfers last offseason.

“Khalil brings the experience we need in the secondary,” stated Smart, highlighting Barnes’ valuable playing time at Clemson, including being a freshman All-American in 2023 and helping win the 2024 ACC Championship.

In his college career, Barnes has accumulated 139 tackles, seven interceptions, and 11 pass break-ups. He became known for his performance as a freshman, recording three interceptions and multiple forced fumbles in his debut season.

Georgia is looking to strengthen its roster, aiming to retain existing players while also looking for new additions through the transfer portal. Barnes’ decision to join Georgia is seen as a significant step for the Bulldogs as they move forward into the offseason.

“I’m excited to come home and play for Georgia,” Barnes said in his announcement on social media. He is expected to compete for a starting role as a safety alongside KJ Bolden this coming season.

Updates on Georgia’s transfer portal activity will continue to follow as player decisions unfold.