Khamzat Chimaev Dominates UFC 319, Claims Middleweight Title from Dricus Du Plessis

CHICAGO, Illinois – Khamzat Chimaev claimed the UFC middleweight title on Saturday night, overwhelming Dricus Du Plessis in a five-round battle at UFC 319 held at the United Center.

The undefeated Chimaev, known for his dominant grappling skills, executed his game plan flawlessly, achieving his first takedown just 10 seconds into the fight and maintaining control throughout each round. He utilized a mounted crucifix to pin Du Plessis repeatedly, rendering him unable to mount any significant offense.

Chimaev relentlessly kept Du Plessis on the canvas, delivering strikes that neutralized any momentum the former champion attempted to build. Although Du Plessis had moments of resilience, he was unable to escape Chimaev’s grasp and was forced to watch as the title he fought hard to earn shifted to Chimaev’s champion waist.

After the title fight, discussions around Chimaev’s next opponent began to emerge. One potential challenger is Reinier de Ridder, a rising star who recently defeated former champion Robert Whittaker. De Ridder’s grappling acumen makes him a viable threat, and he has gained considerable momentum following his victory over Whittaker last July.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis’s future is also in question. Analysts are suggesting a potential match against Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, following Hernandez’s recent impressive win over Roman Dolidze. This matchup could serve both fighters well, positioning Du Plessis to reclaim his status and allowing Hernandez to make his mark in the division.

In the featherweight division, Lerone Murphy solidified his title aspirations by defeating Aaron Pico at UFC 319. Following the victory, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski hinted at a potential title fight with Murphy later this year, emphasizing the urgency to capitalize on Murphy’s rising popularity.

As various fighters await their next matchups and opportunities, the UFC landscape continues to evolve, especially with Chimaev at the forefront as the new middleweight champion.