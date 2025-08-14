Khamzat Chimaev Prepares for UFC Title Shot Against Dricus Du Plessis

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for a critical moment in his career. On September 23, the No. 2-ranked middleweight will challenge champion Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC title at UFC 319 in Chicago. This will mark Chimaev’s first title fight, a moment years in the making.

As he prepares for the bout, Chimaev, known as “Borz,” is navigating both physical and mental challenges. Earlier this week, he was seen wandering around his temporary residence, his routine interrupted after a late start to his day. “No one knows what to do when he goes off script, but it’s part of how he prepares,” said Johnathon Michael Knapek, Chimaev’s manager.

After a spontaneous trip to the beach lifted his spirits, Chimaev returned to his training with renewed focus, ready to face a formidable opponent in Du Plessis, who has defeated top competitors like Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Chimaev’s undefeated record and unique fighting style have made him a fan favorite. However, rumors about his future plans have surfaced recently. Some speculate that after winning a title, Chimaev might retire, but he firmly dismissed these claims. “This is not enough, just to go for one title. Hopefully, if I don’t get injured, I’m gonna defend the belt, fight for another belt,” he stated.

Chimaev’s journey has been fraught with challenges, including severe health issues related to COVID-19 that threatened his career. Nevertheless, he remains focused on his goals. His training for this title shot has included avoiding large crowds to maintain his health.

With the fight quickly approaching, Chimaev is determined to make a statement in the Octagon. “Most important recovery is here,” he said, pointing to his head, indicating the mental focus required to fight for a championship. He believes that all the trials he has faced have made this moment more meaningful.

As he prepares for UFC 319, the world will watch to see if Chimaev’s determination and resilience will lead him to victory against Du Plessis.