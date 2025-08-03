Kia and Ford Issue Significant Vehicle Recalls for Safety Risks

Detroit, MI — Kia has announced a recall affecting approximately 100,000 Kia K5 vehicles from model years 2023-2025 due to a potential safety hazard. The recall was posted on July 28 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The issue at hand involves the rear window trim pieces on both the left and right sides of the vehicle. These trim pieces may loosen and detach, posing a risk to other drivers on the road and increasing the likelihood of crashes.

Kia plans to address the problem by installing a replacement garnish that will be securely fastened to the car’s base. Owners of the impacted vehicles will receive letters notifying them of the recall, which are expected to be mailed on September 26.

Customers can reach out to Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference recall number SC346. Affected owners should take their vehicles to a Kia dealership, where the necessary replacement will be conducted free of charge.

In a separate announcement, the NHTSA revealed Ford is recalling over 312,120 vehicles due to a defect that may increase the risk of crashes. The recall concerns an issue with the Electric Brake Booster (EBB), which can fail during operation or while utilizing the Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Owners of Ford vehicles included in this recall will receive notification letters by August 25. The EBB software may be updated over-the-air or through a dealer at no cost. Ford customer service can be reached at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.