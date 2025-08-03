News
Kia and Ford Issue Significant Vehicle Recalls for Safety Risks
Detroit, MI — Kia has announced a recall affecting approximately 100,000 Kia K5 vehicles from model years 2023-2025 due to a potential safety hazard. The recall was posted on July 28 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The issue at hand involves the rear window trim pieces on both the left and right sides of the vehicle. These trim pieces may loosen and detach, posing a risk to other drivers on the road and increasing the likelihood of crashes.
Kia plans to address the problem by installing a replacement garnish that will be securely fastened to the car’s base. Owners of the impacted vehicles will receive letters notifying them of the recall, which are expected to be mailed on September 26.
Customers can reach out to Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference recall number SC346. Affected owners should take their vehicles to a Kia dealership, where the necessary replacement will be conducted free of charge.
In a separate announcement, the NHTSA revealed Ford is recalling over 312,120 vehicles due to a defect that may increase the risk of crashes. The recall concerns an issue with the Electric Brake Booster (EBB), which can fail during operation or while utilizing the Advanced Driver Assistance System.
Owners of Ford vehicles included in this recall will receive notification letters by August 25. The EBB software may be updated over-the-air or through a dealer at no cost. Ford customer service can be reached at 1-866-436-7332 for more information.
Recent Posts
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
- Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine
- Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million
- LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents
- Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
- Taxistas in Veracruz Face Rising Violence Amid Extortion and Murder
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids
- GOG.com Offers Free Games to Protest Censorship
- Former Basketball Player Arrested for Allegedly Disfiguring Girlfriend