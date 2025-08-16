Kid Rock Reveals New Images of His Nashville Home Amid Controversy

CHAMBERLAIN, SD — Kid Rock, the rap, rock, and country singer, shared a remarkable glimpse of his Nashville home on Facebook on August 12. Until now, the 27,000-square-foot property, built over 20 years, had been seen only in vague photographs.

His recent post featured a double rainbow over the house, which is informally dubbed the ‘Southern White House.’ The rainbow framed a colonial structure on the property, which may serve as guest accommodations. Earlier this year, Kid Rock hinted that he prefers his guests to stay elsewhere, stating, ‘There’s been a night or two where I’ve ended up there, but he’s got places around there for people like me.’

The aerial images and video footage released by FOX News previously hinted at the home’s grandeur, revealing unusual interior details, such as golden urinals. Another country star has mentioned spotting the home from a plane.

The comments section on Kid Rock’s post quickly became divisive. Some drew controversial comparisons between the rainbows, while others made jokes about leprechauns and pot of gold. Among the discussions were some speculative comments regarding the property’s secretive undertones, including mentions of political figures and brands.

Despite the heated commentary, Kid Rock’s post reflected his unique lifestyle and public persona, as he continues to draw interest both for his music and his extravagant home. As he builds his ‘White House,’ it appears the scrutiny surrounding him is as prominent as ever.