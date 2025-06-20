Kids Choice Awards to Feature 5,000 Gallons of Slime

Santa Monica, California — The 2025 Kids Choice Awards will debut an extraordinary 5,000 gallons of slime, double the color options of previous years. The awards ceremony, set for June 21, promises to immerse attendees in an extravagant slime-filled experience at Barker Hangar.

Paul Medford, vice president of unscripted series, shared the innovative design changes with The Hollywood Reporter. He emphasized a shift from traditional award show formats, stating, “This year, we’re doing away with the traditional award show tropes, and we’re throwing the biggest party in a slime warehouse.”

The set will feature a ‘slime lounge’ crafted from over 80 industrial slime storage containers. “The goal has been to transform the Barker Hanger into this fantasy warehouse,” Medford explained. “We want the audience members to feel like they really are going to be part of the action.”

This year’s venue design includes a central stage, allowing for a 360-degree view for the audience. According to Medford, this setup contributes to an intimate atmosphere, enhancing the celebratory vibe. “The music is never really going to stop for the whole 90 minutes,” he said, ensuring the energy remains high throughout the event.

For the first time, the show will feature colorful slime beyond the traditional green. Medford teased, “You can expect to see some blue slime this year.” Additionally, a 360-degree LED screen will ensure every audience member can follow the action, regardless of their location.

Medford described the ‘slime lounge’ as an inclusive area where everyone can participate without the barriers of a typical VIP section. He highlighted the fun, magical aspects of the lounge designed to reflect a child’s party theme.

The event will showcase several exciting elements, including a large inflatable chandelier that will serve as a “mega slimer.” Medford emphasized that children and celebrities alike would have a chance to get slimed, making the experience exhilarating for everyone involved.

The 2025 Kids Choice Awards will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2, and CMT. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable night filled with laughter and, of course, plenty of slime.