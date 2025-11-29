Sports
Kiffin Denies Ultimatum Amid Coaching Speculations
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin denied reports of an ultimatum regarding his future at the school this week.
While speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Kiffin stated, “There’s been no ultimatum. I don’t know where that came from… I love it here… it just couldn’t be better.” However, his family’s recent visits to Gainesville, Florida, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, raised some eyebrows, according to reports from the Advocate.
Kiffin seemed to acknowledge that distractions could exist, mentioning a group chat with Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian and others. He joked about the pressures of coaching: “If you lose one, you’re out of the top 10; you lose two, you’re out of the top 25; you lose three, you get fired.”
Less than a day later, Sarkisian refuted similar rumors about his own future at Texas, stating, “People (are) insinuating I could leave the University of Texas – that’s absolutely false and untrue. I am not going anywhere.”
Meanwhile, drama continues at LSU surrounding former head coach Brian Kelly. The LSU Board authorized its new president to provide Kelly with a written notice of termination, marking an initial step toward a potential lawsuit against the board, as reported by nola.com.
As Ole Miss looks to the future, athletic director Keith Carter announced that Kiffin’s fate would be clear after the upcoming Egg Bowl. Yet, Ross Dellenger reported that significant figures at LSU are preparing a formal offer to Kiffin, hinting at serious interest in hiring him.
As fans in Florida rally behind Kiffin, hoping he might return to Gainesville, tensions remain high in the coaching landscape of college football.
