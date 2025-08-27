Sports
Kiké Hernández Activated as Dodgers Seek Playoff Push
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiké Hernández was activated off the injured list Monday, moving the Los Angeles Dodgers closer to full strength as they head into a crucial part of the season. The 34-year-old infielder/outfielder had been sidelined since July 6 due to left elbow inflammation.
Hernández returned just in time for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds and is expected to start in the next two games. However, manager Dave Roberts was uncertain about which position he would fill in the lineup.
Before his return, Hernández made five rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he batted .357, hitting two doubles and driving in three runs. This season, he has played in 72 games for the Dodgers, hitting .195 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs.
The Dodgers are in a competitive NL West race, currently tied for first place with the San Diego Padres, after losing two out of three games against them over the weekend. “We’re getting healthier,” Roberts said before the game. “I do appreciate the guys that have been here, kind of grinding through ’til we get whole, but it’s nice looking on the horizon and seeing the guys that we got coming.”
The team is still missing several key players, including third baseman Max Muncy, infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman, infielder Hyeseong Kim, relievers Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, and Brock Stewart. Muncy is expected to return next week during the team’s East Coast trip.
Additionally, starting pitcher Blake Snell is set to come back from paternity leave, making his scheduled start against Arizona later this week. His wife recently gave birth to their second child, and everyone is reported to be healthy.
In a corresponding move to make space for Hernández, the Dodgers designated Buddy Kennedy for assignment. The 26-year-old infielder had one hit in 17 at-bats over his seven-game tenure with the team.
