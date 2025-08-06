Kiké Hernández Faces Uncertain Return Amid Elbow Injury Troubles

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Dodgers are grappling with a significant injury concern as utility man Kiké Hernández may miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to ongoing elbow complications.

Hernández was placed on the injured list (IL) on July 7, after struggling with left elbow inflammation stemming from an awkward slide into home plate in late May. Manager Dave Roberts expressed disappointment during a recent media briefing, noting that despite extensive efforts to rehabilitate Hernández, his return remains uncertain.

“Certainly, there is no guarantee, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be back,” Roberts said on Monday. Undergoing treatments including a cortisone shot and various non-invasive rehab procedures, Hernández’s recovery has progressed slowly, with reports indicating he has not been able to participate in baseball activities.

This season, the 33-year-old outfielder is batting just .195 with eight home runs and a .626 OPS across 186 plate appearances. Historically, Hernández has been a clutch performer in October, raising concerns within the organization regarding the impact of his potential absence during the postseason.

Hernández’s defensive skills also contribute to his value; he currently ranks as an above-average defender at second base, with a defensive runs saved score of three over 83 innings. His absence, coupled with injuries to teammate Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim, has further complicated the Dodgers’ roster situation.

Despite the challenges, the Dodgers have depth options to compensate for Hernández’s potential absence. Miguel Rojas has been effective in the utility role, while rookie Alex Freeland and recent trade addition Alex Call provide additional flexibility in the lineup.

Jim Roberts emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions with injured players, stating the team is focused on ensuring Hernández’s long-term health. As the Dodgers chase the San Diego Padres in the National League West standings, the urgency for a healthy roster grows as the postseason approaches.

While the Dodgers are aware of the challenges posed by injuries, fans remain hopeful that Hernández can join the team when it matters most. With Hernández’s ability to elevate his performance in the playoffs well-established, the countdown to his potential return has officially begun.