Kiki Iriafen Sets Rookie Rebounding Record for Mystics

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kiki Iriafen, the rookie forward for the Washington Mystics, made headlines after setting a new franchise record for rebounds during a game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 8, 2025.

In the closing moments of the match, even with the Mystics trailing 80-76, Iriafen demonstrated her rebounding skills with determination. She secured the third offensive rebound of that game, marking her ninth rebound overall, which brought her season total to 247. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Chamique Holdsclaw, who accumulated 246 rebounds in 31 games back in 1999.

“It’s definitely an honor to have broken a record of someone as legendary as her,” Iriafen remarked shortly after the game. “I didn’t even know I did it until like 30 seconds ago.”

