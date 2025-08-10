Sports
Kiki Iriafen Sets Rookie Rebounding Record for Mystics
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Kiki Iriafen, the rookie forward for the Washington Mystics, made headlines after setting a new franchise record for rebounds during a game against the Minnesota Lynx on August 8, 2025.
In the closing moments of the match, even with the Mystics trailing 80-76, Iriafen demonstrated her rebounding skills with determination. She secured the third offensive rebound of that game, marking her ninth rebound overall, which brought her season total to 247. This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Chamique Holdsclaw, who accumulated 246 rebounds in 31 games back in 1999.
“It’s definitely an honor to have broken a record of someone as legendary as her,” Iriafen remarked shortly after the game. “I didn’t even know I did it until like 30 seconds ago.”
Iriafen, 6’3
Recent Posts
- Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge
- James Cameron Warns of AI Threats While Announcing Hiroshima Film Project
- Skye Blakely Returns to Competition After Injury
- Asher Hong Wins Men’s All-Around at U.S. Gymnastics Championships
- Exciting Matches Set for Liga Nacional’s Apertura 2025 Opening Weekend
- Nathan Chen Bows Out of 2026 Winter Olympics for Medical School
- AI Predicts Pumas Will Defeat Necaxa 2-1 in Apertura 2025
- Orlando City SC Hosts Inter Miami CF in Anticipated Matchup
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off With Thrilling Opening Night Games
- Commanders Sign Linebacker Duke Riley After Sunday Workouts
- Disney+ Cancels Goosebumps After Two Seasons of Thrills
- Kiki Iriafen Sets Rookie Rebounding Record for Mystics
- JJ Spaun Wins 2025 US Open, Eyes Another Title
- Noskova Faces Jovic in Western & Southern Open Showdown
- Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell Arrested for Suspended License
- Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Pulls Rare Charizard After Victory
- Caty McNally Triumphs in Heartfelt Cincinnati Open Return
- Atlanta Dream and Phoenix Mercury Set for High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Reign FC Faces Off Against Thorns FC in Cascadia Rivalry Match
- MJ Daffue’s Surprising Entry at Korn Ferry Championship Sparks Controversy