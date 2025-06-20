News
Kilauea Volcano’s Eruption Episode Ends Amid Spectacular Lava Fountains
HAWAI’I, June 20, 2025 — The 26th episode of the ongoing Kilauea eruption abruptly ended this morning, revealing the powerful activity taking place within the Halema’uma’u crater. The eruption showcased continuous lava fountaining beginning at approximately 1:40 a.m. local time and reaching heights of over 1,000 feet.
According to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, the north vent ceased erupting at around 10:07 a.m., while the south vent followed suit at 10:25 a.m. The dramatic display lasted for about eight hours, drawing interest from both experts and onlookers alike.
The National Weather Service reported that winds from the north might have carried volcanic gas emissions and tephra southward of Halema’uma’u caldera. Observers noted that the fountains had issued lava flows that covered the crater floor extensively.
Before this episode, minor spattering and lava overflows from the north vent began around 11:26 p.m. on June 19. These initial activities escalated until the sustained lava fountaining took hold just after 1:40 a.m. Additionally, inflationary tilt measurements indicated an increase in volcanic activity leading up to the episode.
As a safety measure, the volcano alert level remains at WATCH/ORANGE. All recent activities occurred within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with plenty of resources available for those seeking to explore the area safely.
For those interested in viewing Kilauea’s current status, three livestream videos from the volcano are available on the U.S. Geological Survey’s YouTube channel.
