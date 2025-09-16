Kīlauea Volcano Shows Signs of New Eruption Episode

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a moderate glow at the summit vents of Kīlauea Volcano early Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025. This activity comes as models indicate the potential start of Episode 33 of the ongoing eruption, possibly between September 19 and 23.

Currently, the eruption remains paused following Episode 32, which occurred on September 2. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shared the latest updates, noting that if the rate of inflation decreases, the start of the new episode could be delayed.

In a recent overflight on September 11, scientists gathered data to create a new reference map of the Kīlauea summit eruption. This map reflects the average thickness of lava flows on the crater floor, providing a more consistent measure than previous maps, according to the observatory.

Despite the ongoing unrest, seismic activity in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remains low, with no significant earthquakes recorded outside the summit in the past 24 hours. The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is currently set at WATCH.

In related news, a volcano in the Philippines, Kanlaon, has registered increased seismic activity, prompting officials to issue a warning. As volcanic earthquakes increase at Kanlaon, residents are urged to avoid the 4 km Permanent Danger Zone.