News
Kīlauea Volcano Shows Signs of New Eruption Episode
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a moderate glow at the summit vents of Kīlauea Volcano early Tuesday morning, September 16, 2025. This activity comes as models indicate the potential start of Episode 33 of the ongoing eruption, possibly between September 19 and 23.
Currently, the eruption remains paused following Episode 32, which occurred on September 2. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shared the latest updates, noting that if the rate of inflation decreases, the start of the new episode could be delayed.
In a recent overflight on September 11, scientists gathered data to create a new reference map of the Kīlauea summit eruption. This map reflects the average thickness of lava flows on the crater floor, providing a more consistent measure than previous maps, according to the observatory.
Despite the ongoing unrest, seismic activity in the East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone remains low, with no significant earthquakes recorded outside the summit in the past 24 hours. The Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is currently set at WATCH.
In related news, a volcano in the Philippines, Kanlaon, has registered increased seismic activity, prompting officials to issue a warning. As volcanic earthquakes increase at Kanlaon, residents are urged to avoid the 4 km Permanent Danger Zone.
Recent Posts
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning