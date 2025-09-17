Killeen ISD Begins Major Roof Replacement After Hailstorm Damage

Killeen, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District (KISD) has started construction on a roof replacement for the Franklin and Emily Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, which sustained significant damage during a hailstorm in May 2024. On Tuesday morning, a construction crew utilized a crane to remove rooftop HVAC units as part of the ongoing project.

According to Karen Rudolph, KISD’s head spokeswoman, the preconstruction phase for this project has been underway for about a week. The KISD board approved the contractor, Eskola, LLC, during a board meeting on July 15, with a bid of approximately $4.4 million. This amount includes a contingency allowance of $200,000.

The board subsequently approved the installation of a two-ply modified bitumen roofing system, bringing the total project cost to about $4.6 million. Funding for this project will come from KISD’s Strategic Facilities Fund, and the district plans to seek reimbursement through its property insurance policy.

Adam Rich, KISD’s assistant superintendent for facilities services, indicated during the board meeting that the district aims to complete the roofing project by the fall of 2025, with substantial completion targeted for January 30, 2026. This timeline ensures that the building can be restored and operational following the extensive repairs.