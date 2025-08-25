Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces Possible Deportation Again, Attorney Warns

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident who was wrongly deported to an El Salvadoran prison, is facing the threat of deportation once again. His attorney, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, confirmed that Garcia is scheduled to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on Monday.

Garcia, who was released from a Tennessee jail on Friday, awaits a federal trial for human smuggling charges. Sandoval-Moshenberg indicated that immigration officials suggested deporting him to Uganda after he rejected a plea deal to be sent to Costa Rica instead. “They’ve said they’re going to try to deport him,” said Sandoval-Moshenberg.

Having arrived back in Maryland early Saturday morning, Garcia was welcomed by his family, including his 5-year-old child. However, the joy of reunion may be short-lived as ICE plans to initiate deportation proceedings if Garcia does not accept the plea deal.

Sandoval-Moshenberg expressed concerns about the implications of the government’s actions. “Uganda is essentially being used as a means of punishment,” he stated, emphasizing worries that Garcia could be sent back to El Salvador despite previous legal protections against this outcome.

In a statement, the Justice Department defended the pending smuggling charges, labeling Garcia as a “clear danger” and maintaining that accountability is necessary. Spokesperson Chad Gilmartin reiterated that Garcia has options regarding his legal situation, either pleading guilty or facing trial.

The saga surrounding Garcia has drawn attention due to conflicting claims about his deportation. In 2019, a judge ruled that Garcia had a well-founded fear of violence in El Salvador, preventing his deportation there. Yet, he faced deportation earlier this year after being mistakenly sent back to El Salvador before his return to the U.S.

Garcia’s case highlights ongoing tensions in U.S. immigration policy. His attorneys argue that the government’s maneuvering around his case is a form of retribution for challenging his previous deportation.

The next steps in Garcia’s legal battle will depend on the outcome of Monday’s ICE check-in, which could lead to further complications in his already tumultuous immigration journey.