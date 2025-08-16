Kim Kardashian Debuts New Blonde Hair Amid Chronic Pain Struggles

Los Angeles, CA—Kim Kardashian debuted a new blonde hairstyle on August 15, sharing the transformation with her fans on Instagram. The 44-year-old reality star, known for her dark locks, revealed a dusty blonde color with dark roots, styled partly in loose braids while the rest hung down.

In the Instagram post, Kardashian captioned the image with, “about that time” and included a blonde woman emoji. Fans and celebrity friends quickly responded, including rapper JT of the City Girls, who commented, “Favorite color on you!” Former hairstylist Scotty Cunha added, “I love blonde Kim so much.”

This is not the first time Kardashian has opted for blonde hair. She previously showcased platinum locks during her appearances at the Met Gala and in a campaign for SKIMS’ collaboration with Roberto Cavalli. In 2024, the reality star dyed her hair at the request of Maison Margiela‘s creative director, John Galliano, for a fitting that took weeks of planning.

Chris Appleton, Kardashian’s current hairstylist, shared details about the process, stating it took three or four sessions to achieve the right shade, emphasizing the importance of showing her roots. He explained, “There’s no shortcut to getting platinum blonde,” highlighting the meticulous nature of the transformation.

Kardashian previously transformed her look for the 2022 Met Gala, channeling Marilyn Monroe in a historic dress. Reflecting on her hair color changes, she mentioned in 2022, “I'm a totally different person. I'm sassier. I'm more confident as a blonde,” indicating her self-identity shifts with her appearance.