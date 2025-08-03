Kim Kardashian’s Face Wrap Trend Sparks Controversy and Debate

Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian has launched a new product from her Skims brand, aiming to capitalize on the latest social media trend known as ‘morning shed.’ This trend features users filming themselves removing beauty products, often while wearing silicone masks and mouth tape, overnight.

The new product, the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, retails for $52 and sold out within 24 hours. It is marketed as a non-invasive solution for achieving a sculpted jawline. Kardashian’s brand Skims is already valued at approximately $4 billion, as reported by Forbes.

While some consumers are enthusiastic about the face wrap, describing it as a necessary tool for a sculpted appearance, others have called it a dangerous beauty standard. Critics argue that the product promotes unrealistic ideals and can heighten insecurities among young women. Beauty expert Laura Porter noted that Skims primarily targets Gen Z and younger millennials, often using influencers like Kylie Jenner in its marketing.

Some TikTok users say the face wrap delivers instant results, with one influencer claiming, ‘My jawline has never been this snatched.’ However, medical professionals have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of such products. Dr. Anna Andrienko, an aesthetic doctor, pointed out that while the wrap may provide temporary effects, it does not deliver long-term results or skin tightening.

Critics, including body-positive activists, argue that the face wrap reinforces negative body image perceptions and societal pressure to conform to certain beauty standards. Michelle Elman likened the face wrap to something from a dystopian narrative, warning that consumers should not expect dramatic results similar to Kardashian’s own appearance, which comes from a range of cosmetic procedures.

The debate surrounding the product’s launch has gained significant attention, with some mockingly comparing it to the mask worn by Hannibal Lecter in the film ‘Silence of the Lambs‘. Others question whether the marketing of the product might mislead younger audiences regarding beauty expectations.

Despite its controversial nature, the face wrap highlights an ongoing trend in beauty wherein products promise immediate aesthetic improvements, often without scientific backing. Experts recommend consumers question such claims and seek evidence-based solutions for skincare and beauty routines.