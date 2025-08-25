Kim Kardashian and North West Dine in Style During Rome Outing

Rome, Italy – Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West enjoyed a glamorous dinner at Pierluigi Restaurant on Sunday evening. Twelve-year-old North showcased her latest fashion statement by debuting striking blue hair styled in bunches.

North’s outfit consisted of a ruffled skirt, a quirky collar black top, and a unique pair of steam punk boots, complemented by a love heart handbag. Kim, 44, exuded elegance in a figure-hugging silk black dress, featuring sheer panel details. The outfit revealed a glimpse of Kim’s lace bra, accessorized with a bejewelled crucifix necklace and a diamond choker.

The duo looked cheerful as they left the restaurant in a chauffeur-driven car, with Kim waving to fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them. Kim’s keenness to share quality time with North follows a lavish trip to Cabo San Lucas with her younger children and sister Khloé’s kids just a week prior.

On social media, Kim shared aspects of their luxurious getaway, traditionally referred to as ‘Kim Air’ while flying the kids in a private jet. The vacation included glamorous activities, sumptuous snacks, and memorable beach experiences.

As a regular figure on social media, Kim captured the lovely moments with her children, showcasing their adventures including surprising her son Saint with his friend on the jet.

The picturesque scenes from their Rome dinner and Cabo vacation reveal the strong bond between Kim and her children, as they create unforgettable memories together.