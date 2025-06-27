Kim Kardashian Unveils Dramatic Curly Blonde Bob for New Campaign

Los Angeles, CA – Kim Kardashian shocked fans on June 24 with a striking new look, debuting a curly blonde bob hairstyle that contrasts her usual long dark hair. The 44-year-old entrepreneur showcased her transformation in a promotional photo for her SKIMS partnership with designer Roberto Cavalli, featuring a one-piece scoop-neck swimsuit adorned with an archival tiger print.

The new hairstyle, complemented by a wide red headband, left many fans in awe, with some remarking that she looked nearly unrecognizable. Kardashian has been experimenting with her hair recently, with notable changes as recently as February when celebrity stylist Chris Appleton cut off seven inches. Appleton reassured fans that the change was real, stating, “No it’s not a wig before you start lol.”

This month has seen changes in the Kardashian family, as her 11-year-old daughter North West also opted for a dramatic hair color switch to bright blue. Kardashian has often expressed how her hair reflects her mood, claiming in 2022, “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.” She also mentioned in a 2018 episode of her reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that she made it clear in her will to always have her hair done.

Kardashian’s new look aligns with a broader vintage aesthetic, closely resembling styles from 1960s Italy. The campaign features her not just in the swimsuit but also in chic floral dresses, a nod to maximalist Italian fashion. Fans observed that her hairstyle evokes memories of iconic actress Isabella Rossellini.

The collaboration with Cavalli began when Kardashian reached out to creative director Fausto Puglisi after revisiting vacation photos showcasing her fondness for Cavalli designs. She stated, “Skims can be really simple… but when you go on vacation sometimes you want something different.” This initiative also saw her mother, Kris Jenner, dive into the campaign due to her enthusiasm for the bold prints.

In Kardashian’s words, “This collection in particular is going to reach a broader age range, and I think that’s super-important because there’s no one more fabulous than my mom.”