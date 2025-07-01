Kim Novak to Receive Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — Kim Novak, the iconic actress known for her roles in classic films, is set to be honored at the upcoming 82nd Venice Film Festival. The festival, which will run from August 27 to September 6, will present Novak with the prestigious Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement.

The 92-year-old star confirmed her attendance, marking her return to the red carpet after her last appearance at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival for a screening of Alfred Hitchcock‘s Vertigo. In a statement, Novak expressed her gratitude, saying, “I am deeply, deeply touched to receive the prestigious Golden Lion Award from such an enormously respected film festival.”

“To be recognized for my body of work at this time in my life is a dream come true. I will treasure every moment I spend in Venice. It will fill my heart with joy,” she added.

In addition to the award ceremony, the festival will host the world premiere of the documentary Kim Novak’s Vertigo, directed by Alexandre Philippe. Novak has not appeared in acting roles since her retirement in 1992, following her performance in the 1991 mystery film Liebestraum, which she described as a disappointing experience.

After retiring, Novak pursued her passions for poetry and visual arts. Her artwork was last showcased in an exhibition titled “KIM NOVAK: Unmasked Emotions” at The Butler Institute of American Art in Ohio in June 2024. She conveyed her artistic philosophy in a statement, saying, “Since childhood, I have looked at life through the magnifying lens of a very vivid imagination.”

Novak has also experienced her share of public scrutiny regarding her appearance, particularly following her rare 2014 appearance at the Oscars. In response to criticism, she addressed the impact of the media’s narrative on her and spoke out against bullying. “I will no longer hold myself back from speaking out against bullies,” she stated. “We can’t let people get away with affecting our lives.”

As the Venice Film Festival approaches, anticipation builds for both Novak’s return and the premiere of her documentary.