Kim Petras Dazzles in Medieval-Inspired Outfit at Los Angeles Event

LOS ANGELES, California — Kim Petras made a striking statement on Friday with a daring white outfit inspired by diverse historical eras. The Grammy-winning pop artist paired her look with mid-calf boots featuring lace accents and brogue detailing, reminiscent of Victorian footwear from the late 1800s.

The almond-toed boots, while partially hidden in photos, typically showcase short, chunky heels with a slight curve. Petras previously donned a similar pair at the Dior cruise 2025 show in May, demonstrating her appreciation for vintage fashion.

Alongside her unique footwear, the German-born singer wore a graphic print Dolce & Gabbana dress from the brand’s spring 2003 collection. The eye-catching dress featured a tube silhouette, complete with visible white bra straps and an asymmetrical, ruffled skirt. The bold phrase “Super Divine & Glamorous” adorned the front, capturing attention.

Petras finished her look with accessories that echoed 1990s fashion, including a diamond “K” charm necklace, white-rimmed sunglasses, and a white sequined shoulder bag. Her mint green acrylic nails and two long braids added to her distinct styling, reaching past her hips.

This loud outfit fits the persona of the “Freak It” artist, who is known for her adventurous fashion choices both on stage and off. She has embraced multiple nostalgic collections influenced by the early 2000s, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.