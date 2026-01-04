Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Grace Magazine Cover Sparks Behind-the-Scenes Drama

Athens, Greece — U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle stunned readers in a new cover story for Grace Magazine, revealing a striking and glamorous image. However, the final product looked quite different from the behind-the-scenes moments she shared on Instagram.

In the magazine, Guilfoyle wore a fitted white gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, adorned with crystals. She accessorized with dangling diamond earrings, a bracelet, and an extravagant ring. Her hair was styled in an elegant updo, framing her face, with dramatic makeup featuring a smokey eye and neutral lips.

Guilfoyle shared behind-the-scenes clips on her Instagram Stories, showing the styling process. In one clip, a hairdresser adjusted her updo while another focused on her makeup, highlighting details like lip liner and blush. Additionally, she posed in a sequined gold dress, embellished with silver stripes, paired with diamond-encrusted necklaces and her hair cascading down her shoulders.

While Guilfoyle embraced her role as Ambassador to Greece, appointed by President Donald Trump, she is also adjusting to life in her new home in the Kolonaki district of Athens. This transition comes amid personal changes, including the engagement of her ex-fiancé, Don Jr., to his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson.

Don Jr.’s recent proposal has caught significant attention and comes just as Guilfoyle settles into her official capacity in Greece. The couple previously dated from 2018 to 2024 and became engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 before their split. Now, Anderson flaunts an eight-carat emerald-cut diamond ring, designed by jeweler Sue Gragg, raising questions about the details of the upcoming nuptials.

Guilfoyle has not publicly commented on her ex’s engagement but maintains a busy schedule aiming to strengthen U.S.-Greece relations. Meanwhile, Anderson has shared her excitement about marrying Don Jr., expressing her joy at a public holiday gathering.

Sources mention a potential White House wedding location under discussion but confirm no exact plans have been finalized yet. As both women navigate their new circumstances, the contrasting styles of life and love continue to create headlines.

The intrigue remains as to whether Guilfoyle’s focus on her career and public life will ease the tensions stemming from her past relationship.