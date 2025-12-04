Entertainment
Kimberly Williams-Paisley Shares Heartfelt Message About Healing Journey
Nashville, TN – Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 54, shared a touching message to her past self after experiencing significant healing following surgery. Williams-Paisley, who is known for her role in ‘Father of the Bride,’ revealed that she lost her voice for nearly two years, a struggle she documented on social media.
In a video clip she posted, Williams-Paisley told herself, “don’t give up.” Along with the message, she expressed her gratitude for the challenges she faced and her determination to overcome them. She wrote, “If I could go back in time and encourage myself, this is what I’d say… Grateful for the hard parts because they taught me so much, and even more grateful that I didn’t give up. So happy to be working again and using my voice!”
Last year, Williams-Paisley opened up about the damage to her laryngeal nerve, which affected her ability to speak. Despite trying various methods to regain her voice, she ultimately decided on surgery. Following the procedure, she felt a marked improvement and expressed that she now appreciates her ability to communicate more than ever.
“In the last two years, I’ve found power in using my voice in new ways,” Williams-Paisley said. “I’ve healed old emotional wounds. I’ve learned the strength & beauty of silence.” She also shared that her journey included becoming a dedicated meditator, increasing her physical strength, taking better care of her health, and managing stress. “I’m feeling more whole, empowered & joyful,” she added, highlighting her transformative experience.
