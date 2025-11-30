Kimi Antonelli Thrills with Podium Finish in Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, NV — Kimi Antonelli showcased a remarkable performance at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 22, 2025, finishing third after a thrilling race. The young Mercedes driver called it his “best race of the season,” managing to make a single set of hard tyres last for 48 laps.

After a rocky start to the race weekend, where he was eliminated in Q1 due to his performance in qualifying, Antonelli took an early gamble by pitting on Lap 2. He switched to hard tyres and impressively managed them until the end of the race. Initially crossing the finish line in fifth place, he was later promoted to third after two McLaren drivers were disqualified for technical violations.

“I think it was my best race of the season because we executed everything very well,” Antonelli said. “The strategy was pretty crazy, but we made it stick. I was able to manage the tyres and put together everything I’ve learned this season.”

His feat of gaining 14 positions over the race was notable, and the result marked his third podium of the year. Antonelli attributes his success to the support of his team and the experience he has gained throughout the season.

George Russell, Antonelli’s teammate, finished the race in second place, securing a double podium for Mercedes. Russell, however, faced challenges during qualifying, struggling with steering issues. Despite this, he reported, “It was a really good result for us in Vegas. Great points for us and we’ve got a really good opportunity again this weekend.”

Mercedes’ performance in Las Vegas has helped it establish a wider point lead over Red Bull in the overall standings, which is particularly significant after the team struggled in previous seasons. Antonelli’s return to form has raised confidence within the squad, particularly with the upcoming races on the calendar.

Toto Wolff, team principal at Mercedes, expressed his admiration for Antonelli’s drive, stating, “We’ve always expected his rookie season to be full of ups and downs, but this was a great moment of brilliance.” With Antonelli’s promising trajectory, Wolff emphasized the potential for more success in the future.

As the season approaches its conclusion, both drivers are focused on solidifying their standings in the championship and making the most of their abilities. Antonelli reflected on his journey: “It’s definitely getting better and better in the car. I just need to focus on the next two races and finish on a high.”