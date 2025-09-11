Kimmie Takes Charge in ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 2 Premiere

CHICAGO, IL — The new season of ‘Beauty in Black‘ is ready to enthrall fans once again with its explosive return on September 11. The drama picks up right where Season 1 left off, with Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, stepping into her newfound power as both stepmother to the Bellarie family and leader of the family business.

As the series progresses, Kimmie promises to be a force to be reckoned with. ‘This season, she’s a force no one will see coming—and no matter how many try, nothing can stand in her way,’ said show creator Perry in an interview.

New tensions arise as the ultra-rich businessman, Horace, mentors Kimmie on the complexities of family leadership. “You can’t trust none of these motherfuckers,” he warns, implying the precariousness of Kimmie’s new role.

Kimmie’s primary concern remains the protection of her loved ones, including her sister Sylvie and best friend Rain, amidst the shifting family dynamics. With whispers of deception and a secret trafficking ring linked to the Bellaries, viewers are left wondering how Kimmie will navigate her dual responsibilities.

The series introduces returning fan-favorite characters and fresh storylines. ‘All their favorite characters return, and the wild twists are more thrilling and jaw-dropping than ever before,’ Perry added, enticing viewers for what lies ahead.

Fans can enjoy a sneak peek of the first eight minutes of Season 2 now. With increased stakes and the drama’s characteristic surprises, ‘Beauty in Black’ promises an exhilarating season ahead.