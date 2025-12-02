Kimora Lee Simmons Returns to Reality TV with New Series on E!

LOS ANGELES, CA (Nov. 26, 2025) — Kimora Lee Simmons is making her long-awaited return to reality television with her new series, “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane,” premiering on E! on December 2 at 10 PM ET/PT. This marks her first major TV project in over a decade.

The 50-year-old fashion icon and businesswoman explained in an exclusive interview with E! News that the idea for the show was not originally hers. “I feel like people around me are like, ‘Oh god, you’re so crazy,’” she said. “They were like, ‘You should have cameras,’ and I was hesitant at first.

After considerable convincing from her friends and family, Kimora agreed to film her current life, which has drastically changed since her last reality show. She is now a mother of five, including daughters Ming, 25, and Aoki, 23, from her marriage to Russell Simmons, as well as sons Kenzo, 16, Gary, 16, and Wolfe, 10.

“I was a mom of two,” she noted. “Now, I have a lot of other kids all around.” This transition has changed both her personal and professional life, leading her to navigate various career shifts and fight her way through motherhood.

To get her older kids excited about joining the series, Kimora revealed, “I had to bribe them,” hinting at rewards like sports cars and fancy wardrobes. “I think sometimes they’re a little shell shocked, especially the girls, since they were younger the first time around. Now, they are young adults, and I can’t protect them like I used to.”

Despite initial reservations, Kimora believes her children are starting to realize the importance of her legacy. She stated, “People come in saying, ‘I remember you in this or that,’ and it’s been funny to see how they react.”

As “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” prepares for its premiere, Kimora aims to blend her journey of motherhood, business, and her celebrity status. “It’s been a journey,” she said, reflecting on her life changes since her first reality TV stint in the early 2000s.

Viewers can anticipate a unique look at Kimora’s world, showcasing her role as a mother of five and her return to the spotlight as a fashion icon. The show promises to deliver fresh insights into her multifaceted life.