Dr. W. Kimryn Rathmell Takes Command at OSUCCC-James

Columbus, Ohio — Dr. W. Kimryn Rathmell has taken on the role of CEO at Ohio State University‘s Comprehensive Cancer Center – James, following a nationwide search after Dr. David Cohn’s tenure as interim CEO. Rathmell, former director of the National Cancer Institute, discussed her approach to combating cancer in an interview with The Dispatch on July 16.

Rathmell emphasized the importance of collaboration in science and practical medicine to enhance cancer treatment. “When these worlds intersect, research thrives and patient care gets better,” she said. She believes that her background, with degrees in biology and chemistry, positions her well to contribute to advancements in patient care.

OSUCCC-James attracted Rathmell because of its commitment to innovation and cancer prevention, alongside treatment. “There are really not many positions where you can be vision and leadership and also still be in touch on the ground,” she said.

Born in Nebraska and raised in rural Iowa, Rathmell obtained a biophysics degree and attended medical school at Stanford University. She is recognized as a leading expert in kidney cancers and has held professorships at several prestigious institutions.

Rathmell’s research has led to over 300 published journals, and she has been a critical resource for the National Institutes of Health. In 2022, she earned a master’s in health care management from Vanderbilt University to better understand the business side of health care.

Upon receiving the offer to lead NCI, Rathmell expressed her excitement, which caused her to lose sleep from thrill. During her directorship, she prioritized funding for education and maintained Cancer Care Networks focused on clinical research.

Now at OSUCCC-James, she aims to connect cancer care services with communities throughout all of Ohio’s 88 counties. This includes initiatives like mobile lung-cancer screenings and telehealth services aimed at reaching rural populations.

Rathmell is eager to tackle challenges in rural health care, drawing from her own upbringing. She mentioned creative solutions such as offering clinical trials through mail and collaborating with local healthcare providers.

She is also attentive to potential changes in healthcare policy under the current administration, wary of the impact it might have on cancer diagnosis and treatment accessibility. “We really don’t want to get to where that’s somehow the norm again,” she stressed, advocating for early detection and prevention.

Rathmell expressed confidence in OSUCCC’s financial stability, which she believes will help the institution continue its critical mission. “One of the things that impressed me is how well balanced the portfolio is already,” she noted, advocating for partnerships and commercialization of research discoveries.