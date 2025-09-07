News
King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland — King Charles III paid tribute to his late relative by wearing black at the Braemar Gathering on Saturday, September 6, 2025. The event was noteworthy as it marked the monarch’s first public appearance since the death of Katharine Worsley, Duchess of Kent, who passed away on September 4.
The Duchess’s funeral is scheduled for Monday at Westminster Abbey. Her coffin currently rests at Kensington Palace. The King, accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, chose to wear a black outfit along with a tartan kilt, a traditional garment often associated with the royal family during such events.
Queen Camilla dazzled attendees in a striking blue dress complemented by a tartan undercoat and a green beret adorned with a feather. The couple was seen enjoying the festivities as they took their seats at the games. Despite the recent sorrow, they managed to share laughs with guests including actress Joanna Lumley and Baroness Helena Kennedy.
King Charles, who regularly attends the Braemar Gathering, was spotted carrying his walking stick, which he uses due to mobility reasons. This marked the third time he has attended the games as monarch, although he had participated in the event while holding the title of Duke of Rothesay.
The Braemar Gathering has a rich history, dating back to 1832, and features events like caber tossing, hammer throws, and tug-of-war. It takes place each year at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park close to Balmoral.
As royal fans gathered to see their favorite personalities participate, the royal couple looked content and engaged, amidst a blend of tradition and camaraderie.
